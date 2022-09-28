Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Stock Performance

Shares of Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,776,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.