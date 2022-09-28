Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 477.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Stock Performance
Shares of Indoor Harvest stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,776,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
