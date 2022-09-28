Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Down 7.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.18. 482,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,470,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.
