Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Down 7.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.18. 482,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,470,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.