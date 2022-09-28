Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

