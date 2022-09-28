iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the August 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ IMBI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,308. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iMedia Brands

Several research firms have recently commented on IMBI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in iMedia Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

