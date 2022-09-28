Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

