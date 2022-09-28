IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.62 and its 200-day moving average is $403.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

