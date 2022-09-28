IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 7,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 376,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

