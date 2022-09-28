Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.40. 78,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $284.80 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

