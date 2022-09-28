Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ichor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

