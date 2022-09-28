IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.98.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

