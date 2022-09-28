IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.98.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IceCure Medical Ltd will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

