iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345,623 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 1,818,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,314. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

