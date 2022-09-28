IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Increased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in IAC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 224.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

