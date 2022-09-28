Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
