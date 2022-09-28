Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $71,441.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,116.52 or 0.99976896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00058698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064806 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

