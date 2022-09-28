Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,800.00

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market cap of $825,068.70 and approximately $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.