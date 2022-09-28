Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 521.9% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

