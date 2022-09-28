Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Shares of HUM traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,859. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.42. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

