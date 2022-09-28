Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $27.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $487.31 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after buying an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.