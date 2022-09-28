HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Raised by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HubSpot by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $275.79 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

