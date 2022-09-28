HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.79.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

