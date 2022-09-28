Horan Securities Inc. Sells 627 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 12,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 101,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

