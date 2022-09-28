Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,338,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,519,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

