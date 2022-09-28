Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 3,384 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:TGet Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

