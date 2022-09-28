Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPME stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19.

