Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

