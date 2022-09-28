Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

