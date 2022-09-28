Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 161,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the period.
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SWAN stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.