Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.97. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

