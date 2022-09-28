Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,625,000 after buying an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,867,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PDBC stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

