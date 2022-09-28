HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.40

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as low as $22.30. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 2,321 shares.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

