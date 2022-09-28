Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $267.10

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.10 and last traded at $267.10, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.88.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $563.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

