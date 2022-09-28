Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.76

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.