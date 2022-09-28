Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 393006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The company has a market cap of C$40.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

