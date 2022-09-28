Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 19,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,794,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

