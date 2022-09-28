Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

HGBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.