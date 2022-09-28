Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
HGBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Articles
