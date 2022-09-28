Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Caterpillar stock opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

