Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.