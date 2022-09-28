Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

