Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 220 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NSC stock opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $211.66 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.