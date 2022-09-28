Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

