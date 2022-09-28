Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM opened at $164.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

