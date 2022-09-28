Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

