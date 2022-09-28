Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 619 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

