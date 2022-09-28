Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 78,511 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,511 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

