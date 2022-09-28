Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81.

