Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,107 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 84.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 55,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IIM stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.