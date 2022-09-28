Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 442,936 Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

