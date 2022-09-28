Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 620,119 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 350.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,119 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

