Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

UPS opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.57. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.11 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

