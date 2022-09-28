Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in September

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,033,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

HLDCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.75%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

