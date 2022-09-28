Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.61

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $102.39, with a volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.